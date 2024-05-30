Black Stars players invited for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers have arrived in camp.

Glad to have you on board, Ibrahim Sulemana! 🤗#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/K858xvi7pb — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) May 30, 2024

Otto Addo, who is the head coach for the side on Wednesday announced his 26-man squad for the games against Mali and Central African Republic.

The big-name players who were left out of the squad are Andre Ayew and Baba Rahman. However, the team officially opened camp today, Thursday, May 30 for the crucial games.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Frederick Asare remains the only local player who was named in the squad for the games.

Having recorded a win and a defeat in their first two games, the Black Stars must win the two games to ensure they are on track to secure qualification to the Mundial.

The Black Stars will be hosted at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6 before hosting Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium in the Matchday three and four games respectively.

Ghana sit 4th in Group I with three points.

Full squad for the game is below: