Black Stars players invited for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers have arrived in camp.
Welcome back, Lawrence Ati-Zigi! 🧤#BlackStars | @ZigiLawrence pic.twitter.com/nGlGrEhCcn
Glad to have you on board, Ibrahim Sulemana! 🤗#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/K858xvi7pb
Otto Addo, who is the head coach for the side on Wednesday announced his 26-man squad for the games against Mali and Central African Republic.
Ernest Nuamah has landed! 💫#BlackStars | @Nana_Nuamah10 pic.twitter.com/4oUCHKSZiN
The big-name players who were left out of the squad are Andre Ayew and Baba Rahman. However, the team officially opened camp today, Thursday, May 30 for the crucial games.
😮💨 @salisabdulsamed pulling up in style 💧#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/DBMJg1HRIQ
Welcome back, Gideon Mensah! 😉#BlackStars | @gideonmensah_14 pic.twitter.com/pTIVKS3YOE
Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Frederick Asare remains the only local player who was named in the squad for the games.
Welcome, @Fred_Asare33! 🧤#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/iUQNwz35Ah
😁 Welcome, @AliduSeidu15! 👋🏾#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/yBD09NBsMJ
Having recorded a win and a defeat in their first two games, the Black Stars must win the two games to ensure they are on track to secure qualification to the Mundial.
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is here! 😁#BlackStars | @AbdulFatawuI10 pic.twitter.com/N1fJGTXX0W
The Black Stars will be hosted at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6 before hosting Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium in the Matchday three and four games respectively.
Good to see you again, Jordan Ayew! 🫶🏾#BlackStars | @jordan_ayew9 pic.twitter.com/C7QznrKYkW
Ghana sit 4th in Group I with three points.
Full squad for the game is below:
🚨Head Coach Otto Addo has named the squad for our upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and Central African Republic.
🆕 Fresh Additions: Ibrahim Sulemana, Brandon Thomas-Asante
🇬🇭 #BlackStars will face Mali on June 6, 2024, at Bamako’s Stade 26 Mars,… pic.twitter.com/fPN0V7a7YL
