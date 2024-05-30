Labour Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah has indicated that he is actively involved in discussions with various stakeholders regarding the sale of SSNIT hotels to Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong.

Following a meeting with Organised Labour in Accra on Thursday, Minister Awuah said he is engaging with stakeholders to address concerns surrounding the deal.

The meeting was convened following the President’s directive to the Employment Minister to engage Organised Labour on issues related to the sale.

Mr. Awuah mentioned that he has already met with SSNIT management and the board of NPRA, and is continuing consultations.

He stressed the importance of allowing for a comprehensive understanding of the issues before making any further statements.

SSNIT held a meeting with Organised Labour and assured representatives that the sale of the hotels was still under negotiation and not yet finalized.

Despite this assurance, Organised Labour remains firm in their stance that the entire deal should be scrapped.

