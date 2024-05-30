The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has joined calls for the resignation or dismissal of Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

This demand comes in response to a leaked phone conversation in which Mr. Dame allegedly pressures Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ongoing ambulance case, to implicate Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

ASEPA’s Executive Director, Mensah Thompson said the Attorney General’s actions have damaged Ghana’s reputation, undermining the trust of international organizations that annually provide millions of dollars in support to CSOs and Governmental Agencies.

“We are therefore adding our voice to the many voices calling on the AG to resign or be sacked by the President, a touted human rights lawyer who claims has fought on the side of people on the other side of the AG’s vicious venom. Even more worrying than the conduct of the Attorney General, is the silence of the Ghana Bar Association and the Presidency, reducing this troubling development to a banter between the two main political parties.”

“As a CSO we are aware of the millions of dollars international organizations spend in our Country every year to support CSOs and Governmental Agencies to promote social equality, prevent human rights violations and promote justice delivery, the AG’s conduct has therefore undermined the steady progress we have made in these areas of key interest to our development partners and the international community at large and therefore deserves nothing but utter condemnation from all including the Bar Association and other Stakeholders of the Judiciary.”

“It will be a further dent on the image of the Country if the Bar Association never finds its often skewed ruthless voice in this ongoing spectacle, everyone is watching”.

