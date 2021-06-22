The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, says he will ensure that non-performing Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the region are sacked if they do not perform satisfactorily in their roles.

Addressing a meeting of assembly members and MMDCEs in the Greater Accra Region on Monday, (June 21, 2021), Mr Quartery said the performance of MMDCEs in Accra would be assessed every six months after which the low-performing officials would be proposed for dismissal.

He insisted that the job of MMDCEs was not limited to the confines of their offices but on the ground, and that they must be ready to be on the field to work.

Mr Quartey said he will plead with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack any MMDCE who fails to perform creditably after the six months duration.

“I don’t know about other regions, but in Greater Accra, if you are confirmed as an MCE, I will go and kneel down before Mr President that six months into your administration you are not performing, we will sack you.

“As an MCE, we expect you to work hard. Don’t sit in your office and do capacity building. Go to the field, that is where the work is. We will try and get an appraisal to the Local Government Minister, every six months, and if we think you are not doing well, we will sack you,” he said.