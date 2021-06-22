The Ministry of Roads and Highways, through the Ghana Highway Authority, has announced a disruption in the flow of vehicular traffic on the N1 highway.

This, they said, will be from Wednesday, June 23 to Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm.

A statement, signed by the Acting Chief Executive Officer, A.B.K. Nuhu, said the development is to enable GRIDco undertake the final stringing works.

“This involves removal of a section of the existing line which traverses the N1 Highway near the Fiesta Royal Hotel Junction. The Influence area is N1 Highway, near the Fiesta Royal Hotel Junction,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, it has urged motorists to kindly follow the traffic diversion signs to be placed at the various sections on the N1 as they apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Read the full statement below: