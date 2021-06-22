Hundreds of traders operating at the railway station in Accra are appealing for a halt to a possible relocation which they claim is to pave way for the construction of stalls.

According to reports, the land, which houses the workshop of the Ghana Railway Company, has been sold to a private developer.

Some distraught traders, who spoke on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday, said they have been asked to vacate the area they have operated at for over 20 years.

One of the traders, Kojo Frimpong, said they have a permit from the Railway Company to do business on the land.

“We have a permit from Railway and we also pay our taxes to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) so why this?” he bemoaned.

Mr Frimpong alleged that the person who bought the land is a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

He said it would be very difficult for most of the traders to cater for their wards’ education if nothing is done about the situation before December.

Also very worrying, Mr Frimpong said, is how to repay loans they had collected from banks if they are forced out of the place.

Mr Frimpong said the affected traders will leave when they are given a suitable place for them to sell their goods.