The Fiator of Nogokpo, Torgbui Agbodzalu Amuzu, has stated that Nogokpo is and will remain the spiritual gateway to the country and no one can challenge it in anyway.

He noted that aside being the spiritual gateway to the country, the people of Nogokpo are very peaceful and very accommodating and generally a peaceful town devoid of crimes.

“Nogokpo remains the gateway to Ghana and no one can challenge that,” he said.

Agbodzalu Amuzu made this comment on the back of the Nogokpo and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare standoff.

He noted that the unfortunate comments by the Archbishop and other Christian and religious leaders are worrying and there’s the urgent need for the Archbishop to do the right thing and do it fast .

Torgui Agbodzalu Amuzu, who lamented about the misconceptions about the name Nogokpo, said Christians and those interested should avail themselves for clarifications and explanations about Nogokpo as a town and the shrine.

He noted that the Archbishop really offended and disrespected the people of Nogokpo and the entire region and must be humble enough to show remorse.

Torgbui Amuzu lamented about what exactly Christian leaders teach and impact on their congregants, especially the younger ones.

“I really don’t know what exactly these Christian leaders are teaching their members, especially the younger generation, and the religious studies in schools what exactly are school children learning?”

He noted that a lot has happened recently amidst the controversies that showed that a lot has to be done to remedy the situation, and all they want is for the Archbishop to do the needful.

Agbodzalu Amuzu said with regards to the one-week fasting and prayer and the unfortunate comments by some supporters of the Archbishop it is not necessary because no one at Nogokpo threatened the Archbishop in anyway.

“Who are they declaring the one week fasting and prayers for and the unfortunate comments by Nana Agradaa and some supporters of the Archbishop, what exactly do they want?” Agbodzalu Amuzu asked.

He said it is obvious that Christians are ready to fight and they the traditional leaders and the people of Nogokpo are tired of the disrespect.

