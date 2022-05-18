The Nkoranza South Member of Parliament (MP), Emmanuel Agyekum, has cast doubt on a police statement chronicling events that led to the death of a suspect in custody, Albert Donkor.

According to the MP, the statement does not reflect the real issues on the ground.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Agyekum said he is not surprised by the police statement adding that, he predicted it.

“When you check the interviews I have grated so far on the various platforms, I predicted the same statement issued about the Ashaiman incident will be done for this. It is a standard statement.

“At what point was someone who was picked from the house shot? When the police kills somebody, they will do something to cover up. They only edited the town; Ashaiman and inserted Nkoranza,” he said.

The Nkoranza South MP said his suspicion is due to delay tactics adopted by the police.

“When we asked the police about the whereabouts of Albert, they asked us to go to Techiman, Tuobodom and Kintampo until I came to the Police Intelligence Unit where I had information that he is dead. We don’t know where the body is but I suspect he is in Accra,” he stated.

Hon. Agyekum said the police has fabricated stories just to protect the officers who “killed Albert”.