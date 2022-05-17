Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said the Ghana Police Service needs a purge.

His comment comes on the back of the death of a suspect, Albert Donor while in custody at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region.

Mr Ablakwa in a Facebook post said Ghana’s human rights credentials would continue to deteriorate if citizens in police custody are increasingly killed with such “despicable impunity”.

Armed policemen reportedly picked up Mr Donkor on April 25, 2022, at about 2:00 am from his mother’s residence at Kasadjan on a suspicion of robbery that occurred on the Nkoranza- Kintampo road.

Police sources had told the family the deceased was hit by a bullet by a supposed member of an armed robbery gang when the victim was leading them to other accomplices.

But the family of a 28-year-old trader, who believes he suffered police brutality, says it will not relent until justice is served.

A group calling itself “Justice for Albert Donkor” has given the Nkoranza South Municipal Police command a 48-hour ultimatum to provide details on his whereabouts or face their wrath.

Mr Ablakwa who has also joined the clarion call has admonished: “All true patriots must stand with the people of Nkoranza to demand justice for Albert Donkor.”

Below is Mr Ablakwa’s post: