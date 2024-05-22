Nigerian police and local residents successfully freed at least 22 individuals who were abducted by armed men in the suburban Dawaki district of Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The rescue was confirmed on Tuesday.

Kidnapping for ransom remains a widespread issue in Nigeria, with armed gangs frequently targeting remote areas, highways, and schools.

Although Abuja has seen sporadic incidents, they have mainly occurred in the city’s less secure outskirts. Nicholas Olayinka, a local resident, recounted the harrowing event to Reuters.

According to him, a large group of hooded gunmen dressed in military uniforms stormed the district around 7:40 pm local time (1640 GMT) on Monday, firing shots indiscriminately and inciting panic as residents sought refuge.

“Ultimately, we found out they had abducted around 19 people near Fulani Junction, and another three from a nearby street,” Olayinka explained.

Police spokesperson Josephine Adeh provided further details in a statement. After receiving a report from a resident, law enforcement officers, along with local hunters, quickly mobilized and set an ambush for the kidnappers.

“This resulted in a fierce gunfight, during which the assailants were overpowered by the operatives’ superior firepower, forcing them to flee with various bullet injuries. The abducted individuals were then rescued,” Adeh stated.

Adeh also mentioned that one of the victims sustained injuries during the incident and is currently receiving medical treatment.

MORE: