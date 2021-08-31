The Chairman of Gwoza Local Government Area in Borno, Prof Ibrahim Bukar, has announced that about 35 people have died with 150 others hospitalised following the outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting in Gwoza.

Prof. Bukar made this known on Monday in Maiduguri while speaking at an interactive session with stakeholders in border communities, organised by Borno State Boundary Commission in collaboration with the National Boundary Commission.

Prof Bukar, who did not give details, explained that the outbreak started at the weekend.

He said such a development is part of challenges being faced by border communities due to the lack of health and other facilities, saying the amenities were destroyed by insurgents.

General Hospital, clinics, customs and immigration houses, water and all other property in the border communities have been destroyed, Prof Bukar said.

He called for the provision of health facilities in border areas to prevent border communities from travelling to neighbouring countries for medical treatment and other services.

Provision of clean water supply in all border communities is a top priority. Water-related diseases will be avoided when clean water is supplied to border communities.

This is very necessary because most sources of water in the destroyed border communities have been polluted with corpses, chemicals and the rest, hence they are not good for human consumption, Prof Bukar said.

