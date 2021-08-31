The Founder and Leader of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has paid glowing compliments to his wife, Vivian Agyinasare.

According to the renowned man of God, he has come this far in life with his wife by his side.

Bishop Agyinasare said these in a Facebook post to commemorate their 36th marriage anniversary today, August 31, 2021.

“With you on my side, see how far the Lord has brought us as an unbeatable team. With the rest of our years on earth, I wouldn’t want to miss you by my side,” he wrote.

He acknowledged Mrs Agyinasare accepted to be with him when he was nobody.

“Happy 36th anniversary Honey! Thank you for accepting to start this journey with me when I was a nobody. We have done 36 years together and I can still remember walking you down the aisle,” he lauded.

Sharing a lovely photo with his wife, he vowed to go more years and is willing to break territories with her.

“I am willing to go 36 years and more with you, Vivian. Let’s go on breaking through and taking territories one step at a time. I love you, my Alomo,” he promised.

