A total of 13 players opened camp on Monday for Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup qualifying game against Ethiopia and South Africa.

CK Akonnor has named a squad comprising local and foreign players.

Some foreign-based players arrived in the country on Sunday night to prepare for the game.

Richard Attah, Abdul Ismail Ganiu, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, and Daniel Afriyie Banieh were joined by captain Andre Ayew, Baba Rahman, Jonathan Mensah, Jordan Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso and goalkeeper Richard Ofori for last night’s session at the La Town Park.

Coach Akonnor’s team will travel to Cape Coast later today, Tuesday, and will hold their first training session there in the evening.

The game is scheduled for a 7:00pm kick-off on Friday against Ethiopia before the South Africa game in Johannesburg.

Below is the full list of players who opened camping in Accra: