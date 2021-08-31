As the summer holidays start to wrap up, Wayne Rooney looked to be enjoying spending some quality time with his family over the last long-weekend in August.

Taking to Instagram, the footballer posed in a sweet snap with three of his four sons.

Wayne sat proudly with eldest sons Kai, 11, Klay, eight, and Kit, five, as they grin for the camera.

Wayne, 35, wore all grey, including a baseball cap, while Kai wrapped his arms around his brothers.

Klay wore a football shirt and Kit leaned in from the side, smiling alongside his siblings and father.

Mum Coleen, 35, was perhaps behind the camera, taking the snap, no doubt keeping an eye on their fourth child Cass, three.

She looked glowing in a snap taken at Thorpe Park on Wednesday, as she stood alongside her husband of 13 years.

The WAG shared the summer shot with her almost 900,000 Instagram followers as she penned: had a brilliant time at @thorpeparkofficial. Thank you very much for looking after us, much appreciated.”

The Scouse star showed off her suntan in a white vest top and tie-dyed shorts, whilst her Derby County manager husband sported a navy set for the theme park outing.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Coleen shared a stunning snap of her with son Kai.

Simply penning a blue heart, the post garnered gushing comments from her fans, including one about Kai ‘breaking hearts.’

Coleen looked radiant in the mother-and-son snap, donning a pale pink stripy suit whilst wearing a full-face of effortlessly applied makeup.

Her eldest son cut a dapper figure in a bright waistcoat that he layered over a spruce white shirt.

Coleen recently shared a sweet tribute to Wayne on their 13th wedding anniversary, revealing they had celebrated the day with a family day out in London.

Sharing a photo of the pair standing outside London’s Southbank Centre in the sunshine, Coleen captioned her post: “13 years married! Happy Anniversary @waynerooney,” while a photo shared by Wayne, the couple posed with their sons.