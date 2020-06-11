The National Identification Authority (NIA), on Thursday began the distribution of the Ghana cards to applicants who could not obtain their cards during the time of registration.



The one-week exercise is expected to provide cards to those who registered for it but could not obtain them since they were not ready during the time of registration in December 2019.



A tour by the Ghana News Agency to some of the distribution centres in Kumasi indicated that few applicants had gone forward to collect their cards.



At the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church centre at Suame-Maakro, a handful of applicants had gone for their cards as at 1000 hours, when the GNA visited there.



Mr Isaac Kwadwo Adom, Coordinating Registration Officer was optimistic that applicants would come for their cards as the days pass by.



He attributed the low turn-out on the first day to low publicity and said as people were becoming aware, they would come for their cards.



Mr Adom said procedures for collection of one’s card included the mentioning of the name, after which an official would go through the picture register and available cards to pick it out. He said when one’s card is found, the person must clean his hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer before proceeding to sign or thumbprint on a sheet provided and claim the card afterwards.

Mr Adom said in order to heed to the President’s directives, the NIA was ensuring that applicants were well spaced in accordance with social distancing protocols.



The Ghana News Agency observed that all COVID-19 safety protocols such as the use of nose masks and social distancing were being observed.



Mr Adom urged the public to attach importance to the exercise and not to wait till “last minute” as was the usual way of most Ghanaian.



He said the card would be required during the new Voter’s Registration exercise so every Ghanaian citizen should get his or her card.



He also advised all to observe the necessary COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

