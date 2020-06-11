The Director of the National Cardiothoracic Centre has said Covid-19 should not scare people from accessing health facilities when they are sick.

Dr Lawrence Sereboe said as a result of the fear attached to Covid-19, a patient of a Cardiothoracic Center failed to report for urgent medical attention and subsequently died, stressing that “people with heart diseases need to be extra cautious and strictly observe the safety protocols”.

“We don’t need to be afraid of the Hospital because of Covid-19. We all must make sure we observe the protocols and everyone will be just fine”.

The Medical Director gave the advice during a presentation by the White Chapel Holdings Limited, to the National Cardiothoracic Centre amid the Covid-19 fight to supplement the efforts of government and corporate entities to help frontline health workers in the management of patients.

Dr Sereboe expressed gratitude to White Chapel Holdings for showing concern towards fighting the disease, saying they would be of great help especially the respirators which he said were costly.

He said the disease had come to stay, therefore, it was only prudent that the nation braced itself to live with it, adding that: “We can’t run away from it.”

The items, would enable the healthcare personnel to attend to patients in confidence.

He advised the public to priotise wearing of face masks in their daily outings if they wanted to stay safe amid Covid-19.

“The wearing of face masks is essential. The face mask is not a chin mask and even though it is uncomfortable to wear, it plays a pivotal role in helping to prevent contraction,” he said.

Mr Prince Noel Danquah, the Director of Strategy, White Chapel Holdings; said similar items would be donated to about five more health facilities including; the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Juaben Government Hospital, all valued at ¢300,000.00.

He explained that his office got to know of the concerns of the Cardiothoracic Centre through Nana Otuo Siriboe, the Chairman of the Council of State.

“We found out what the needs of the CardioCentre through Nana, and we came with our widow’s mite to support Centre with the little we can,” he said.

Mr Danquah called on other bodies and individuals who had not joined the Covid-19 fight, to do their best to help government to contain the respiratory disease.