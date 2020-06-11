Ranking member on Parliament’s Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh is predicting bodies of COVID-19 patients may soon liter the streets of Ghana.

This, he explained is because government has not committed enough resources in the health sector to fight the global pandemic.

Hon. Akandoh who is also the Member of Parliament for Juaboso constituency made the comment while addressing the media in Parliament Thursday.

He described as worrying the increasing cases being recorded especially at the Ga East Treatment Center in Accra.

“If we are not very careful at a point in time we will see more dead bodies in the streets just like we saw in other countries” Hon Akandoh bemoaned.

He added that, government has left Ghanaians to their fate after easing the lockdown restrictions.

“We think that the government at the moment has left all of us to our faith and there are no pragmatic measures in place to combat this particular virus” he stressed.

Hon. Akandoh underscored the need for increased public education to limit the spread of the virus.

“People are moving about doing their normal activities as if there is absolutely nothing at stake and it is dangerous for this country” he bemoaned.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s coronavirus cases have now reached 10,358, according to latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service.

The death toll still remains at 48 while 3,824 have now recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Active cases in Ghana now stands at 6,486.