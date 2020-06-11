

The Tapa Abotuase Reproductive and Child Health Centre in the Oti region, expected to be a place of healing and comfort, is now a death trap for residents in an era of Covid-19.



Information gathered suggested the centre has not witnessed any major renovation since its establishment in 1961 over 59 years now. Some residents in the area are angry about this sad development and are calling for immediate attention.



The facility with about six health workers has been dedicated as a mother and child centre and attends to residents in and around the Tapa Abotuase enclave.



Adomonline.com’s Gershon Mortey, during a visit to the facility, observed that the structure, aside its dilapidated nature, was also too small to house nursing mothers who visit there.



The facility is a single structure divided into two for the Ghana Health Service and Environmental Sanitation for Tapa Abotuase.

It is supported by one shed as the waiting area for nursing mothers.



The facility has developed several cracks and a part of the roof ripped off. It also has rotten ceiling.

Lamenting health workers, who spoke to Adomonline, said all appeals to authorities for help have fallen on death ears.