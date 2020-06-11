French Ligue 1 side, Rennes have made a formal opening offer for 21-year-old Real Valladolid central defender, Mohammed Salisu.

The Ghana centre back has been superb for the La Liga side after breaking into the first team.

Salisu has started 26 of 27 La Liga games for Valladolid and has been a solid presence, ranking highly for aerial duels won, headed clearances and blocks.

READ ALSO

With a reported €12m release clause, the youngster has been linked to top European clubs including Manchester United, Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid this summer.

According to RMC Sport, Rennes have made a bid of €8m and desperate to win the race to sign the enterprising centre back despite his €12m release clause.

Salisu is yet to make a debut for Ghana senior national team, the Black Stars.