Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has raised concerns about the high cost of kidney dialysis in the country.

Speaking in an interview on Adom TV’s Badwam show, he stated that, there was a need for the government to cover part of the treatment.

The Information Minister suggested that, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) should absorb some of the cost of dialysis incurred by kidney patients.

“Government is waiting on the management of Korle Bu to complete its internal work and come forward with what its position is. The conversation has been going on, and I personally suggested that whatever the amount comes to, the NHIS Fund should be able to pick up,” he said.

The Ofoase-Ayirebi Member of Parliament called for proper financing of the NHIS in order to cover part payment for kidney dialysis.

The Renal Patients Association of Ghana, comprised of individuals with kidney conditions, have disclosed that fourteen of its members passed away between May and September while at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The Association attributed this to a shortage of consumables at the facility, resulting in a limitation of dialysis services to only emergency cases.

Spokesperson of the group, Michael Asante said the situation has instilled constant fear of death among many of them.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has summoned management of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital over the recent price hike.

