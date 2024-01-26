The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has threatened to suspend some accredited health facilities charging illegal fees.

The NHIS in a statement said they have received several complaints from card holders about the illegal charges for services which is supposed to be free.

This practice, the NHIS said violates Section 35 (1) of Act 852 and point 16.0 on “forbidden conduct” as detailed in the Master Provider Service Agreement signed with the authority.

The statement warned the accredited health facilities engaged in illegal charges risk being suspended if the illegal conduct persist.

They also reiterated their commitment to monitoring and ensuring that facilities operate within the law and the terms of the agreement contract.

Below is the full statement

READ ALSO:

GFA announces roadmap to name next Black Stars coach

Martin Kpebu ranks Ghana’s 4th Republican presidents on degree of corruption