The flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has vowed to introduce a transformative era of governance by appointing young leaders to his cabinet if elected in the upcoming December 7 elections.

In a move unprecedented in Ghana’s political landscape, Mahama plans to create a cabinet that mirrors the nation’s youthful population, marking a significant departure from traditional practices.

Mahama stressed the importance of youth representation, highlighting that the energy and perspectives of young people are crucial for effective decision-making at the highest levels of government.

“I promise you, young people, that come January 7, 2025, the NDC cabinet will be one of the youngest in the history of our nation,” he affirmed.

“If you look at the demographics of our country and you know that the majority are young people then definitely if you’re setting up a cabinet, young people must be the majority in that cabinet,” he stated.

