Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 October 12, 2022 8:00 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Adom TV Live Stream Adom TV Live Stream Adom TV News (11-10-22) Free SHS: Can Gov't secure World Bank support without scrapping education policy? (11-10-22) Little Singer Kulfi Chat Room on Adom TV (11-10-22) He is a negligent husband and father - Woman Laments - Obra on Adom TV (11-10-22) Curbing Child Marriages: Tema residents urge Gender and Education Min. to boost advocacy (11-10-22) Kechiebi-Asogya M/A Basic school to get three-unit classroom block after Adom news report (11-10-22)