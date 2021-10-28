Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Thursday, October 28, 2021 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Thursday, October 28, 2021 October 28, 2021 6:55 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Dunkwa Ayanfuri Road Accident: 4 dead and 20 injured in a head on collision – Adom TV (27-10-21) Premotobre Kasee on Adom TV News (27 10 21) Adom TV News (27-10-21) Makola Fire: Government supports 98 affected traders with over two million Ghana cedis (27-10-21) Health Workers Strike: Pantang Hospital admin hires service personnel to support work (27-10-21) Kpandai District: Jamboai chief appeals to president to complete E-Block for community (27-10-21) Viral Video: GES says children were being used for Urban Adolescent Nutrition Survey (27-10-21) Volta Region police intercept two pistols on Accra bound vehicle, one arrested – Adom TV (27-10-21)