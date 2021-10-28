TECNO Brings Ultra-steady and clear Gimbal Camera Phone- Camon 18 series

For people who consider great quality display and performance at a cost that is relatively better than others, then Tecno’s Camon 18 series which comes in three variants of -CAMON 18 Premier, CAMON 18P and CAMON 18, is definately the perfect model to consider.

Tecno’s latest Camon 18 series smartphone comes with major specifications as well as a premium feel but at a lower cost. Looking for a device with a good worth for your money? Then you are looking at the right device. The Camon 18 premier particularly has a high-end feel and look to it than a regular smartphone.

The Tecno Camon 18 Premier and Camon 18 can be considered a mid-range budget phone which comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM internal storage respectively powered by an octa-core processor. The Camon 18Premier comes with a 64MP in-built gimbal main camera – which is the phone’s major highlight, a selfie camera of 32MP wide lens as well a 60X zoom capacity. One can call it a beast of its own, whilst the Camon 18 comes with a 48MP main camera and a 16MP selfie camera.

The Camon 18 Premier is powered by a 4750 mAH non-removable battery with 33W fast charging, a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset that effectively powers the phone’s 6.7” Dot-in AMOLED display at a 120Hz refresh rate for optimum mobile performace. A full charge takes you throughout the day with all functions working without a boost charge, whilst the Camon 18 comes with 5000 mAH non-removable battery with 18W fast charging, a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset that effectively powers the phone’s 6.8” Dot-in AMOLED display at a 90Hz refresh rate

The Tecno Camon 18 Premier has a smooth and elegant appearance. Tecno has done a perfect job at giving the phone a sleek feel with a scratch-resistant glass rear, plastic frame, and scratch-resistant dragon-trail protective glass in front.

The display of the Camon 18 series works very well and is lag free when playing games or watching videos. It is a good phone with a great display and an admirable pixels resolution. this mid-range “high-end” smartphone is your best bet.

To have a hands on experience of the phone or make a purchace, Find an accredited TECNO store near you by clicking on the link: https://www.tecno-mobile.com/gh/stores/#/.

Reccomeded retail prices for Camon 18 series