Newspaper Headlines: Friday, May 7, 2021
May 7, 2021

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II turns 71 today – Anigyee Kasee – Adom TV News (6-5-21)
GFA reveals plan to support Hasaacas Ladies ahead of Tournament (6-5-21)
Empty Blood Bank: Greater Accra Regional Hospital appeals for donation from public (6-5-21)
Rice Cultivation: Farmers call for government support to increase production (6-5-21)
#FixTheCountry: Ghanaians share varied views on trending hashtag – Adom TV News (6-5-21)
School in Nkwanta: Wonkanyaw Basic School appeals for help to fix roofless classrooms (6-5-21)
Awutu Senya East MP assures residents in Kasoa and its environs of consistent power supply (6-5-21)
Appointment of MMDCEs: Some residents oppose reappointment of Ejisu MCE – Adom TV News (6-5-21)