General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has revealed the root cause of corruption in Ghana.

He explained that the cost of people getting elected to high public offices in Ghana is what is breeding the canker.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, revealed this at a consultative forum of the Department of Peace and Development Studies at the University of Cape Coast.

According to him, the cost associated with people getting to elected positions has increased to an intolerable level that is threatening the survival of Ghana’s democracy and the suffering of the masses.

The NDC General Secretary indicated the more the country’s politics becomes monetised, the more merit is sacrificed.

He’s calling on the academic community in Ghana to undertake researches aimed at cleaning the country’s politics and saving Ghana’s democracy.

He also spoke about what he called charlatans who are parading as religious people and are threatening politicians and everybody in the country.