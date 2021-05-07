Arsenal failed to make an all-English Europa League final as they were held to a goalless draw at the Emirates that sees Villarreal go through 2-1 on aggregate.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit the post in both halves but in truth Arsenal did not create enough to feel too hard done by at missing out on their last chance of Champion’s League qualification.

Villarreal were mostly happy to wait for the Gunners to put them under pressure but created a few chances themselves, particularly when Gerard Moreno made space for himself in the box before directing a tame effort saved comfortably by Bernd Leno.

Frustratingly for Arsenal they came up against a goalkeeper in Geronimo Rulli who looked vulnerable throughout, almost letting in a howler from another Aubameyang effort, but did not put him under enough sustained pressure.