Two more goals from Edinson Cavani confirmed Manchester United’s passage to the Europa League final – though Roma worked hard for their win in the second leg, contributing richly to a hugely entertaining tie that yielded 13 goals over 180 minutes.

United now meet Villarreal – who beat Arsenal – in Gdansk, and will fancy themselves to win their first trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and their first under anyone in five seasons. The sides have met four times before, achieving four goalless draws.

Though the tie was effectively settled in the first leg won by United 6-2, Roma started the second leg really well and forced David de Gea into a succession of smart saves.

But the suspicion remained that United had too much class, and sure enough they took the lead on the night when, following a couple of decent chances missed, Cavani finished emphatically following good work from Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Fred.

At the start of the second half, a game and dangerous Roma created a succession of chances, De Gea making several witting and unwitting saves.

Eventually, though, Edin Dzeko and Bryan Cristante beat him and for a few manic minutes, things looked tight. But then another brilliant ball from Fernandes incited another brilliant finish from Cavani, this time a header, and both sides acknowledged the end of the contest, dropping the pace. But they still continued to attack, and on 83 minutes Nicola Zalewski’s volley went in off Alex Telles, giving Roma the consolation of a home win.