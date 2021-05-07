Three members of the Christ Embassy Church have been slapped with charges for breaching Covid-19 protocols during a recent church event.

The charges levelled against them include failure to comply with restrictions imposed contrary to Regulation 4 of the Imposition of Restrictions (coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic) (No. 16) instrument, 2020 Executive Instrument (E.I.) 395 and Section 6 of the imposition of the restriction Act, 2020 (Act 1012).

A fourth person, who manages the Fantasy Dome facility, is also facing charges.

On May 2, images and videos of the all-night church service dubbed ‘Pneumatica Night’, held at the Fantasy Dome (at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre) went viral on social media.

The event received serious backlash from many social media users who condemned the gross disregard of Covid-19 protocols at the event.

Following that, the Ghana Medical Association called for the arrest and prosecution of the leadership of the church.

JoyNews sources reveal that the Police Criminal Investigations Department has since completed its investigation into the incident and has decided to press charges.

Their investigation is reported to have revealed that over 10,000 members of the church participated in the programme on April 30. It also revealed that the management of the Fantasy Dome did not officially inform the management of the Trade Fair Centre of the said programme as required.

The facility manager, who was first arrested, is said to have named two others as persons who approached him regarding the use of the venue for the event. He, however, added that he deferred to his boss who resides outside the country for the final approval.

Other named organisers of the event are said to have failed to respond to the Police invitation to assist in investigations. That notwithstanding, the Police Service has filed the charge against the four individuals that have so far been apprehended.

They are to formally respond to the charges on Friday.