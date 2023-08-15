A three-month-old baby girl has been abandoned in an uncompleted building located at Gomoa Akraman new site in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The distressing incident came to light when a group of construction workers, engrossed in their tasks around the uncompleted building, stumbled upon the deserted child.

Joseph Mensah, a steelbender who was among the workers, recounted the discovery during an interview with Adom News.

He said the matter had been reported to the nearby Daavi Bless Police Station, situated close to Gomoa Akraman.

Subsequently, the abandoned baby girl was entrusted into the hands of Gomoa East District’s social welfare department.

The incident has raised concerns about the welfare and safety of the abandoned child, prompting authorities to take necessary steps to ensure her care and protection.

