Andre Dede Ayew has been honoured at Dormaa Ahenkro as directed by Dormaahene, Nana Agyeman Badu II.

In June this year, the Black Stars captain led some of his teammates to play a ceremonial game at Dormaa Ahenkro organised by the BAC Group.

Appreciating the gesture by the former West Ham United forward and his other national teammates, Dormaahene Nana Agyeman Badu II announced that the first male child that will be born at the Dormaa hospital the following day on July 23 will be named after Andre Ayew.

True to his words and the directive, the first male born to Mr Appiah Tuffuor, a teacher with the Ghana Education Service at 02:05 am has been named after Andre Ayew.

A huge crowd was in attendance to witness the historic naming ceremony.

The Dormaahene gave the family an undisclosed sum of money. The Dormaa Traditional Council will sponsor the child’s education till he reaches maturity.

It is to honour Andre Ayew for his exemplary leadership.

That was the first time the U20 FIFA World Cup winner had visited and played in the Bono Region.