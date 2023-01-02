The Rattray Park in Kumasi is agog with hundreds of families converging for the biggest family outdoor event in the New Year.

The Luv FM Family Party In the Park offers families and friends within the Garden City an avenue for quality entertainment.

Patrons cannot hide their joy as they use the opportunity to have fun and socialize.

There’s been laughter, cheers amidst sharing of the popular New Year greetings “Afehyia Pa”.

Organisers and sponsors of the event are thrilling patrons with performances, live band music, games, and lots of giveaways.

Here are photos from the event grounds: