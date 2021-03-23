Lawyer for the Rastafari Council, George Tetteh Wayo, says the Council is trying other alternatives to get admission in another institution for one of the students who could not register with the Achimota School due to his dreadlocks.

The freshman, Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, who refused to cut his dreadlocks to be admitted to study at the Achimota Senior High School, is set to seek admission in another school.

This comes after authorities of the school had insisted that as part of the rules of the school all students must have low-cut hair.

“The kids will still go to other schools, we know other schools will still admit them. The young man who had six (aggregate 6) is part of a triplet, his two sisters have gotten admission at St. John’s Grammar,” the legal practitioner indicated.

Authorities of the school had explained their action formed part of the school’s rules which needed to be complied with.

However, Mr Wayo said he was confident that “there are schools out there that have opened up.”

According to him, there was a young man in Kumasi Okess, who, as of last Friday, was also facing the same scenario “but the information we are hearing this morning is that he’s gone to school.”

Despite an earlier directive by the Ghana Education Service to the school to allow him and another colleague, it has been strongly opposed by the school and its old students’ association.

But the Rastafari Council lawyer maintains the founders of the Achimota School had no plans of discriminating during admission.

“So if Achimota School wants to be adamant when Kwagyiri Aggrey and our forefathers were building Achimota School, they built it with the idea to educate the black man.

“They did not build the Achimota School with the notion that somebody’s dreadlocks must stop him from becoming Ghana’s first astronaut,” he added.

He has, however, threaten to go to court to seek redress.