Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, has advised fellow industry players to avoid recruiting their family members into their businesses.

According to her, she learned the hard way after her previous marriage failed.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the gospel minister said keeping family members away from “your business will go a long way to improve your sanity to be creative and successful.”

Presently, the ‘I Swerve You’ hitmaker said she wants her personal life to be out of the news, thus “I want people to concentrate on my music than my personal issues

“It’s not good to involve your family in your career. I have the experience…I thought it was the best but now no way would I allow that.”

Giving her reason for adopting the “no family in my business” rule, Miss Blessing said “if something affects the relationship, it will affect your career.”

Earlier, the gospel musician complained after her ex-husband, Dave Joy, allegedly changed passwords to her official accounts after they parted ways.

The gospel musician said even when she decided to let peace prevail by setting up new social media handles, her ex-hubby reported the accounts, thereby rendering them as spam.

According to her, she is currently operating new platforms to reach out and connect with her fans.

For the YouTube I opened a new one and with the Instagram I have opened a new one too… I don’t have a manager now but I have a team and we are doing what we can do and I think it’s working…, she said.