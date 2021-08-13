Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, has finally reacted after her colleague musician Cecilia Marfo grabbed the microphone from her to prophesy in her life during a concert.

The prophecy asked Joyce Blessing to go back to her husband if she wants her music throne to be worth it.

This incident took place during Unity Group of Companies’ annual thanksgiving service on January 22, 2021, and shortly after the video went viral on social media.

Madam Marfo, who was said to have been consumed by the Holy Spirit, said God was using Miss Blessing for his work but what was left with her was to go back to her marriage.

Reacting to this on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Miss Blessing said she believes in prophecies but madam Marfo’s gesture wasn’t appropriate.

She could have talked to me after the show. People have been talking to me… why did she have to do that publicly? It wasn’t the right thing… I was very sad and it wasn’t easy for me… I didn’t want her to bring about all those issues… hence I had to apply wisdom. My mum told me never to talk back to the elderly… so I didn’t want to challenge her, she told Andy Dosty.

She explained that the prophecy wasn’t from God because madam Marfo could’ve spoken to her in private but not grabbing the microphone from her to tell the whole world.

Sometimes when God tells you something you have to apply wisdom… a pastor will have told me privately. We hear prophecies at many times… You don’t do it when the people are going through trauma.

I didn’t believe the prophecy. God walks with us all the time and he walks with me too. It’s not because of who she is… It’s about where she said it and how she said it… people talk about my marriage but I never said anything about it. God can talk to me too, the ‘i Swerve You’ hitmaker said. Joyce Blessing

Nonetheless, Miss Blessing said madam Marfo called her the following day after the incident to apologise.

When people are in difficult times, you call the person in private… you don’t do it to trend. She told me that she is sorry and she didn’t know it will go that way. She called me the following day together with her husband, she added.

Miss Blessing is currently promoting her new song dubbed Oluwa is Involved.

Watch the video below: