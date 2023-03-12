Renowned property investment and management outfit Net 36 Vista has partnered the Lebanese Embassy for the maiden edition of the Francophone’s got talent show.

The anticipated top class event has been scheduled for March 21, 2023 at the Alliance Francais in Accra.

Expected to thrill the audience on the evening is an accomplished hip life artistes -Mr Drew, Sefa and Sister Debby.

Net 36 Vista CEO Dr Ben Yartey said ahead of the event ” We didn’t hesitate to support the Embassy when they approached us because we saw it as event worth supporting. We are taking about giving a platform to the youth from the various francophone countries schooling in Ghana to exhibit their talents.

“We are a property investment outfit whose primary objective is to provide decent accommodation for people from various walks of lives, giving the youth an opportunity like this to express themselves is not not only considered as our Corporate Social Responsibility, but a privilege to support.”

In like manner, the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana Maher khier pointed out that supporting the youth in the country has been of primary concern to the Embassy and the Lebanese Community. He cited his outfit:’s scholarship programs for students at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), University of Ghana, Legon and the Kwame Nkrumah University Science and Technology as classical examples.

The francophone got talent show is a special competition designed for francophones in the country.

The event has received support by way of sponsorship from Max Mart , Middle East Air Lines (Air Liban), NASCO Electronics, Lele, Verna Purified Water, Don Emilio, Mamam, Compu Ghana, Toushe Jewelry, Babel Restaurant and Latex Foam.