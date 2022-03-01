The vehicle of the Vice-Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sofo Azoka, has allegedly been snatched at gunpoint at this house at Gbanymni in the Tamale Metropolis.

According to Mr Azoka, he returned home on Tuesday morning at about midnight, alighted from his White Toyota Land Cruiser V8 vehicle with registration number 5533-17 and entered the house to find a stranger in there.

The NDC Vice-Chairperson said he gave the intruder a hot chase only for the unidentified man to scale the wall.

Sofo Azoka said when he tried pursuing the unidentified man, the others, who were hiding in the dark, bolted with the vehicle.

The robbers also made away with two iPhones 13 valued at ¢19,000 and an unspecified amount of money.

The NDC Vice-Chair believes the fully armed men had planned to attack him, considering their modus operandi.

“We don’t want to take the laws into our own hands, so we have reported the matter to the Police,” he told Joy News.

Meanwhile, Northern Regional Crime Officer Superintendent, Bernard Baba Ananga, said they are yet to commence investigations.

The Police say the Northern Regional Police Commander “has spoken to the victim, and an anti-robbery operation is underway to get those involved arrested.

“Further updates will be provided in due course.”

