NASCO Feeding Minds donated 32 desktop computers to schools at Gindabou during a launch of a new ICT centre in the Sawla district, Savannah region.

The NGO, in partnership with Denmark, launched it’s 13th ICT centres at Gindabuo to help improve computer literacy programme in the region as a whole.

Speaking to Adom News, the CEO of the NGO, Banasco Saidu Nuhu, stated that the project has improved teaching and learning of ICT in the education sector, especially communities where students have little or no access to computers.

He added the ICT centre will assist the teachers to teach the course practically.

He, therefore, urged the students and teachers to take good care of the computers and make good use of them as the world is currently entering into a digital phase.

Mr Nuhu noted that the NGO also grants scholarships to brilliant but needy students who want to further their education to the tertiary level.

The PRO for Sawla district Education Directory, Yerinaa Matthew Kabiebayuo, expressed his appreciation to Mr Nuhu and his team from Barcelona, Spain for their drive to improve ICT education in the Sawla district.

He further appealed to the NGO for support against some challenges facing the district’s education including lack of infrastructure and teachers in the schools, adding that in some cases one teacher could be assigned to two or three classes which make the teaching and learning difficult.

At the end, one student named John was delighted as this was his first time touching a computer which will help them learn effectively.