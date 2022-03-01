Interim Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, will submit his squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup playoff games against Nigeria on Thursday.

According to a report filed by Kumasi-based Kessben FM, Otto Addo will submit his squad to the newly put-together Black Stars Management Committee.

The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 25 before travelling to Abuja for the reverse game on March 29.

Otto Addo is said to have convinced some Ghanaian players born abroad to play for the Black Stars.

Therefore, new faces are expected in the squad according to the report.

Meanwhile, the six-man committee which is made up of, GFA vice president, Mark Addo – Chairman, Kwasi Agyemang – Vice Chairman, Samuel Osei Kuffuor, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.), and Alhaji Karim Grusah, will review the list before an official announcement.

The winner of the doubleheader will join four other African nations who will represent the continent in the soccer showpiece in December in Qatar.

The Black Stars, having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018, will be hoping to make it to a fourth World Cup appearance later this year in Qatar after playing Germany, South Africa and Brazil in 2006, 2010 and 2014 respectively.

