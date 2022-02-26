Newly-appointed Black Stars Technical Advisor, Chris Hughton, has spoken for the first time following his appointment.

The former Newcastle United boss was unveiled as the new technical advisor for the new Black Stars technical team headed by Otto Addo ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria.

According to him, his father’s connection to Ghana is what inspired his decision to work for Ghana as the country seeks to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, the former Newcastle Hughton said: “Yes, and I have a lot of energy. I am going to be involved with Ghana. My father hailed from Ghana and Ghana has two World Cup play-off games against Nigeria.”

Hughton was emphatic to note that he was not the head coach of the Technical team but only acting as a support system in the interim.

“There is a coach but I have the title of technical advisor and my role will be to support the coach and the staff for these two games. But I am very much looking to get back and have a lot to offer,” the former Ireland player said.

Former Black Stars player, Otto Addo was appointed as the interim head coach with Masud-Didi Dramani and George Boateng as assistant coaches.

Ghana will host Nigeria in the playoff first leg on March 25 at the Cape Coast Stadium before travelling to Abuja on March 29 for the return game.