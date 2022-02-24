The government has approved the newly formed Black Stars technical team for the upcoming World Cup playoff next month, Joy Sports understands.

The Ghana Football Association announced a four-man team three weeks ago to lead the national team when they come up against Nigeria in March for a place in this year’s mundial in Qatar.

Otto Addo, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, George Boateng and Chris Hughton were named as the leaders of the new substantial technical team for the crucial encounter.

Despite sending out an official communication regarding the appointment of the quartet, the GFA were yet to inform the government, leading to various reports in the media.

READ ALSO:

But the latest development reveal the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) have now been communicated to the appointment of the new technical team with the ministry approving their appointment.

Ghana goes head-to-head with the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday, March 25, with the return leg happening four days later in Abuja.