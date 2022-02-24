A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Onuawonto Bissue, is calling delegates to put party interest above personal interest ahead of their internal elections.

According to him, the internal contest is the “greatest test of our fortitude” hence the need for them to tolerate each other.

Mr Bissue, an aspiring NPP General Secretary said the only way the NPP can break the eight is for delegates to vote wisely.

“We must purge our leadership of cronyism, disloyalty, hatred, and pave the way for a new NPP which is a strong, transparent and responsive,” he added.

Below is the letter to delegates:

Dear Delegates,



We’ve commenced yet another cycle of determining the fate of the New Patriotic Party. The internal election is considered the greatest test of our fortitude in tolerating each other irrespective of our conflicting opinion, ethnicity, class etc.



The following week running into months till July 2022, we in the NPP need to prove to Ghanaians how peaceful, united, and above all committed to the democratic development of this country.



Our mistakes from the 2020 internal primaries leading to the general election are duly noted, and we cannot afford to repeat them. We have the power to make it right this time, and that begins now. The election of polling station executives and electoral area coordinators, which shall lead to the election of the constituency, regional and national executives, is being put to a test. It is a test on our conscience in making the right choice in getting deserving, competent, and result-oriented executives for the NPP.



We cannot afford to have the odd clique in the party whose actions cost us [NPP] during the 2020 election. We must purge our leadership of cronyism, disloyalty, hatred, and pave the way for a new NPP which is a strong, transparent and responsive leadership.



Let’s vote wisely and without any unsightly event.



Ghanaians have huge expectations of us [NPP], we cannot afford to disappoint them.

May we transition peacefully through this process for a promising 2024 election. Victory awaits us all.



#TogetherWeCan



Charles Onuawonto Bissue