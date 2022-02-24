Popular Nigerian relationship and marriage counselor, Pastor Ezekiel Atang, has died barely few weeks to the celebration of his golden jubilee.

He was the Founder and the Senior Pastor of God’s House of Refuge and popularly known for his single Frank talk show.

He passed away on Monday, February 21 after sending out souvenirs and letters to his friends inviting them for his 50th birthday.

According to reports, he died the day after he reportedly sat on a chair to minister during a church programme.

His death comes as a shock to his family, church members as well as friends who were invited to his birthday celebration because he was so vibrant at the time of his demise.

According to reports, funeral plans are yet to begin.

“My brother and my friend, my partner in family life mandate to the body of Christ. You left an indelible mark, and unforgettable legacy, you spoke with clarity and conviction, loved by all, we will definitely miss you.

“I received the invitation to your 50th birthday celebration same day you went to be with the Lord, we love you- you will never be forgotten on this side,” were some of the messages shared by friends to commemorate the deceased.

