General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has spoken on some presidential hopefuls who have bought forms for aspirants of their internal elections.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Tuesday, Mr Boadu said it’s not a crime for people to support aspirants in the polling station elections.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, who are the leading contenders in the yet-to-be conducted race, over the weekend, engaged in what appears to be offering their ‘clients’ free forms in exchange for favours, during their elections.

The two aspirants are trying their hands on every available tool to keep their names in people’s minds and jump into the fray of the party’s polling station election in an unconventional attempt at voter outreach.

To him, Dr Bawumia paid for the forms of existing polling station executives as it was not the same as Mr Kyerematen because he did not communicate to them he was buying forms for polling station aspirants.

“I was fully aware Dr Bawumia purchased forms but I was told by executives he has paid this amount of money for the existing polling station executives and so I was aware but I heard Alan’s own in the public and so I believe the communication did not go down well and we could not clarify to the people, not because they had gone to buy all the forms,” he said.

Speaking on why they sold the forms, the NPP chief scribe said the party spent over a million Ghana cedis for printing.

He said members rushing to buy forms show how resilient they are, adding that it shows activism which is very positive for the party.