Member of Parliament for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will remain in opposition.

He explained that the aspiring flagbearer, former President John Mahama’s campaign messages are good but from the wrong messenger as Ghanaians know his track record of not fulfilling promises.

“NDC will be in opposition. If you go for elections and you have many people following you it does not automatically mean you’ll win.

“The same crowd was following John Mahama, even in the last elections. Even in 2016 when they lost the same crowd was following him,” he said.

The former president has promised he will scrap the payment of ex-gratia for Article 71 officeholders if elected in the 2024 general election.

Mr Mahama also assured that if he becomes president he would have a cabinet of not more than 60.

But speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Show, Mr Tetteh said Mr Mahama’s popularity is not a sure bet to secure his victory.

“You may be popular, and many people will follow you but it may not translate into votes. The decision point will come, so that’s not the yardstick. I said somewhere that the message is good but with the wrong messenger.

“The messenger’s track record does not make us believe whatever he says,” he added.