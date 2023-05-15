Parliamentary candidate-elect and sitting Member of Parliament for Ashaiman constituency, Ernest Henry Norgbey, has charged party faithful to brace for the task ahead which will see the New Patriotic Party (NPP) back into opposition.

He said NPP symbolised by the elephant must be kicked out of power in the 2024 elections having performed abysmally since assuming office in 2017.

Although NPP would be seeking to break the 8-year jinx under the 4th Republic, he believes it is only through hard work that the NDC could thwart this attempt.

Speaking to Adom News, Mr Norgbey was elated having been elected to contest on the ticket of NDC in the 2024 parliamentary election.

“What is ahead of us is bigger than what we are seeing today. What is ahead of us is to fight the common enemy, be it Dr. Bawumia or Alan Kyerematen at the end of 2024.

“And so we have to work together as one family. To make sure we push the elephant back to the bush.”

He admits wrestling power from the current administration would be a herculean task but uniting as a common force under the umbrella which represents the NDC can make this achievable.

“I want to thank everybody. I thank my competitors for giving me a good run for my money. Despite today being a bad one for my competitors, I want to extend my olive branch to them so they come on board as we work towards victory 2024.”

According to the MP who will be seeking his third term, being given the nod only goes to show the trust the consistency has in him.