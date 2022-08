One of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice Chairpersons in the Northern Region, Alhaji Rufai Vielim, has been arrested for the attack on the party’s office.



Alhaji Vielim, according to the Police, admitted that the persons involved in the tearing down of property at the office of the party were in his house on Monday, August 22, 2022.



He, however, indicated that he did not authorise the destruction of the office.



The Police had said they were on a manhunt to arrest persons who attacked and destroyed some property at the Northern Regional NDC office in Tamale on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.



Unidentified supporters of the NDC in Tamale on Tuesday stormed the Northern Regional branch office of the party with guns, demanding the removal of the acting chairman of the party, Adolf Ali.



They allegedly fired gunshots and destroyed property.



This incident follows the death of the party’s Regional Chairman, Chief Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila.