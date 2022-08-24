Apple users in Ghana to pay more for apps starting this week

Users of Apple devices in Ghana are to brace themselves for changes in their online lifestyle.

Spending on their iOS applications through the app store is expected to go up this week as the company has announced changes to its pricing.

This will affect apps and in-app purchases in both Ghana and Turkey.

The upward adjustments exclude auto-renewable subscriptions.

“In Ghana, these increases also consider a new value-added tax of 12.5% and additional levies of 6%,” the company said in a statement.

This comes in the wake of a worsening economic crisis being faced in the country as complaints of the high cost of living remain rife.

In the August 19 release, Apple Inc explained that proceeds will be adjusted accordingly and will be calculated based on the tax-exclusive price.

Furthermore, “Exhibit B of the Paid Applications Agreement has been updated to indicate that Apple collects and remits applicable taxes in Ghana.”

Other relevant information contained in the communique;

Once these changes go into effect, the Pricing and Availability section of My Apps will be updated. You can change the price of your apps and in-app purchases (including auto-renewable subscriptions) at any time in App Store Connect. If you offer subscriptions, you can choose to preserve prices for existing subscribers.