Livingston Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, says that his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, directs his style of music.

The ‘Putuu’ hitmaker said he plays his songs for her to listen to for feedback because “she knows her stuff.”

He shared an experience when he made her listen to one of the new records he is about to put out.

“She is very musically inclined, she will tell me that this sounds too high. Just yesterday I was playing a new record and she was saying it sounds too high for me,” he said on Daybreak Hitz with Sammy Forson on Hitz FM.

The five-time Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year further explained that he sometimes has to convince her that the sound is okay before she accepts it.

I told her: “No, it’s not too high for me, I can sing it right now, it’s not that high, it’s just because it sounds like that and you know the song is made up of low and high tones.”

Stonebwoy, who got married to his wife on 16th June 2017 explained that he sometimes has to succumb to her criticisms.

“Sometimes it won’t be convincing to her, so I tell her that when it’s been mixed and mastered it will be made to feel a bit airy so it doesn’t sound too high.”

Stonebwoy is currently on a media tour for the promotion of his ‘Ashaiman to da World’ Festival.

The event is slated for 3rd September, 2022. It will take place at Sakasaka Park at Ashaiman.

